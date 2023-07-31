FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Rhamondre Stevenson will be the lead back. This much has been known for the Patriots since he delivered the first 1,000-yard rushing season since 2016 for New England. He is only the sixth Patriot since the turn of the century to do that. The team reaffirmed their faith in him this off-season when they let Damien Harris leave in free agency and cut James Robinson, their only addition in that position.

The team has every reason to believe in the young back. He had 210 carries last year and was good for five yards a rush. The only player in the league last season that reached the century mark on fewer carries was Tony Pollard. This means he should be fairly fresh for the new year despite being the closest thing to a spark this team had on that side of the ball. He now enters a new year in what should be an improved passing game which should allow him to have more space to work with. After a strong 2022 campaign, 2023 could be even better for the 25-year-old.

New England did, however, struggle to find the end zone on the ground last year. Some of that does fall on the offensive line and on a collectively struggling offense, but the team was tied for the sixth fewest rushing touchdowns (12 total). That has to improve if they want to compete.

Stevenson was good for five touchdowns and will likely be able to improve on that number but if he is struggling, hurt or the team is just in a situation where they need another back to step up, who will they turn to?

The most likely option through the first week plus of training camp is Kevin Harris. The South Carolina product didn’t get much work last year, turning his 18 carries into 52 yards and one touchdown. He, like the other backfield options, did take advantage of Stevenson being limited for a good portion of the team’s organized activities in the spring. Stevenson was limited during Day 5 of Training Camp and it was Harris who seemed to benefit the most from his absence. He got to see certain situations and get extra opportunities in the first day of pads which could pay off down the road. Defensive lineman Devon Godchaux was asked about Harris after practice and described him as a “strong player” with “powerful legs” and praised him for making the most of his chances when they come.

Pierre Strong Jr. is another second year player who didn’t participate much in 2022 but was able to seize the opportunity for more reps both Monday and in the Spring. Strong Jr. is shifty and last year turned 10 carries into 100 yards with his longest being for 44. He has explosive potential and certainly has a case to receive a bigger role this year. Both of these younger backs have the opportunity to try and fill some of the holes this group has like on the goal line, 3rd downs or in the passing game.

The two other backs coming into the new season are Ty Montgomery and J.J. Taylor. Taylor has looked like a versatile, athletic option for the team through the first week of camp but has only seen his carries decrease since his rookie season. After rushing 23 times for 110 yards in 2020 his carries fell to 19 and then just 10 last year. While the decrease may stop, it’s unlikely he will see a massive increase in the workload.

Montgomery is an intriguing choice if he can stay healthy. He has been working as more of a receiving option since coming to Foxborough, but he is the most experienced running back on the roster. Now entering his 10th year in the NFL, Ty Montgomery has over 1,000 yards out of the backfield and through the air in his career. He’s never been the lead back, but he is someone who can help fill a lot of situations. In Week 1 last season he suffered a season ending injury after getting just 21 offensive snaps and has played just 21 games in the last 3 years. His injuries have ranged from leg to finger to back but his battle with injuries has been consistent and has prevented him from finding his form. Should he find a way to stay healthy, he could offer a lot of versatility to the backfield.

The final consideration for the Patriots is to look to free agency. The market has numerous veterans looking to find homes. Ezekiel Elliot is one that really pops off the list. Elliot put together an impressive career in Dallas but lost out to Tony Pollard over the course of the last year. Still, he was excellent in 3rd down situations and helped contribute to the league’s 5th best third down offense. More importantly he had 12 touchdowns on the ground, the same as the entire Patriots roster last year. Having another reliable option could help Stevenson stay fresh going into the later weeks of the season and Elliot seems like the most logical option with his ability in short yardage situations. Dalvin Cook, Leonard Fournette and Kareem Hunt are other big name backs still on the market, but after reports that Ezekiel Elliot visited with the Patriots on Saturday, it would seem that if anyone new is to enter the running back room, it’s Zeke.