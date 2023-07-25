FOXBORO (WPRI) – After a difficult 2022 campaign for the Patriots offense, they entered the offseason with concerns about the future of Mac Jones. Whether it was the possibility of making a move for someone like Lamar Jackson or even considering starting someone already in the building like Bailey Zappe, those questions are gone after OTAs.

Jones took the bulk of the reps in the offseason and enters training camp with the position in his possession. It’s his to lose.

This season presents many reasons to believe the Alabama product can find his rookie form. Jones excelled in his first year. He finished the year with 3,801 yards, 22 touchdowns, 13 interceptions and a 92.5 passer rating which was only bested by Trey Lance among rookie quarterbacks.

He thrived under offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, but then regressed under the dual leadership of Matt Patricia and Joe Judge. Last year, Jones threw for less than 3,000 yards, had just three more touchdowns than interceptions (14 to 11) and had the 28th best QBR in the league (36.1). He also suffered a mid-season injury that kept him out for a short time. Jones wasn’t put in position to thrive in an important development year for young quarterbacks.

That changed this offseason as the Patriots brought back OC Bill O’Brien who previously occupied the position in the 2011 when New England went 13-3. That season saw Tom Brady thrive with tight ends Rob Gronkowski and Aaron Hernandez. O’Brien is tasked with trying to get Jones back on track.

The weapons around Jones also improved with the team replacing Jakobi Meyers with JuJu Smith-Schuster and Jonnu Smith with Mike Gesicki. Meyers was the top target for Mac Jones through his first two years, leading the team in yards both seasons. He was replaced by a Super Bowl champion who produced his strongest season since 2018. Smith-Schuster and Devante Parker will be expected to do a lot of the heavy lifting out wide, but they should get more support at tight ends this year as well. Jonnu Smith struggled as a weapon since coming to the Patriots as he picked up just 539 yards and one touchdown in two seasons. While he was a stronger blocker than any of options on the team this year, his replacement Gesicki is likely to receive more production as a receiver. The tight end’s receptions were less than half of his total in 2022, but he still managed 11.3 yards per reception and five touchdowns. In an offense that returns Rhamondre Stevenson, the Patriots first 1,000-yard rusher since 2016, the talent around Jones is certainly better than last.

There are some concerns on the offense like depth. Where the Pats will turn should Stevenson or either of their tight end options get injured is unclear. Smith-Schuster is also coming off a knee injury that prevented him from working out with the team in the offseason. The first week of training camp will be very telling as to just how much missing the off-season hurt the development of Jones-Smith Schuster connection.

The Patriots do currently have three other QBs on the roster entering the season. The first and current favorite to back Jones up is Bailey Zappe. In his first season in the league, the Western Kentucky product played four games for an injured Mac Jones and picked up two wins in a simplified offense. He completed 70.7% of his passes but accumulated just five touchdowns with three interceptions. In the offseason the team also added Trace McSorley who played in six games for the Cardinals after spending two years with the Ravens. It was a disappointing showing for McSorley in Arizona as he failed to find the end zone, threw five interceptions and completed just 54.2% of his passes.

The final option might be the most intriguing and that is Malik Cunningham. Cunningham was the heir to Lamar Jackson at Louisville and did deliver four quality seasons under center for the Cardinals where he broke Jackson’s record for most career touchdowns. His best year was 2021 as he reached nearly 3,000 yards with 19 touchdowns through the air and another 20 TDs on the ground. According to NFL Next Gen Stats, Cunningham had the 3rd best athleticism score in 2023 amongst QBs at the combine. The rookie is an undrafted free agent that is listed as both a quarterback and wide receiver. With the options currently ahead of him under center it would seem unlikely for him to get many snaps. Nonetheless, he is an intriguing option for the 53-man roster due to his athleticism and versatility.