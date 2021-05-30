Pastrnak’s Hat Trick Powers Bruins to Game 1 win

Sports

David Pastrnak, Patrice Bergeron

Boston Bruins right wing David Pastrnak (88) and center Patrice Bergeron (37) celebrate their victory over the New York Islanders in Game 1 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series, Saturday, May 29, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

BOSTON (AP) – David Pastrnak scored his second career playoff hat trick, David Krejci had four assists and the Boston Bruins beat the New York Islanders 5-2. Charlie McAvoy and Taylor Hall also scored for Boston and Patrice Bergeron had a pair of assists. The Bruins will host Game 2 on Monday night. Tuukka Rask finished with 20 saves and the Bruins outshot the Islanders 40-22. Adam Pelech and Anthony Beauvillier scored for New York. Ilya Sorokin finished with 35 saves and kept New York in it through the first 40 minutes despite the onslaught of shots from the Bruins.

