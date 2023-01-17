JOHNSTON, R.I. (WPRI) – Johnston stayed perfect in Division 2 play with a big home win over Coventry, 86-60, on Tuesday night.
Derek Salvatore paved the way for the 10-0 Panthers; he tallied up 23 points.
by: Morey Hershgordon, Montaner Fresilli
Posted:
Updated:
by: Morey Hershgordon, Montaner Fresilli
Posted:
Updated:
