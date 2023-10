(WPRI) – Week 5 of the high school football season kicked off with seven games on the Thursday night schedule.

Bishop Hendricken shut out Cranston West 31-0. Mount Pleasant rallied from behind to defeat East Providence 24-19. Lincoln defeated Coventry 27-6. Davies improved to 4-0 with a 28-6 win over the Central Falls Co-op. Smithfield defeated Hope 21-6.

Scores from all games: Week 5 scoreboard