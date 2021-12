PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – The Providence Bruins have played three-straight nights since the team returned from a COVID-19 shutdown. The latest win was Sunday afternoon, 5-1, over Toronto.

“I was concerned about some soft tissue stuff because you ramp it right up and usually that’s when guys get hurt. But we got out of it unscathed and we’re thankful for that,” said P-Bruins head coach Ryan Mougenel.