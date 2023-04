PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – The Providence Bruins fell to the Hartford Wolf Pack 2-1 in game two of the Atlantic Division Semifinals on Saturday night.

Luke Toporowski scored the P-Bruins only goal of the series so far in the second period. The Providence power play went 0-for-3, and the penalty kill was 3-for-3.

The P-Bruins face elimination, down 0-2 as the series shifts to Hartford for game three Wednesday.