PROVIDENCE, RI (WPRI) — The PC men’s basketball team is now 2-0 on the season after winning against Sacred Heart University on Thursday night.

The Friars had trouble in the first half but were able to break away in the second half. Alyn Breed led the team with 15 points followed by Nate Watson with 14pts. Head Coach Ed Cooley said the team’s attitude was the difference maker tonight. Watch PC’s 92-64 win in the highlights above.