PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – Opening night for the Providence Bruins at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center is one week away. The P-Bruins hosted Springfield Saturday night in a thrilling back-and-forth battle.

It went to overtime at 2-2. Jakub Lauko had two goals for Providence, including the game-winner. The P-Bruins defeated the Thunderbirds 3-2 in overtime.