LIVE Q&A: How will the coronavirus affect the Olympics?

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The United States continues to have the most coronavirus cases of any country, and its leader tested positive just this week.

That raises questions about how the Olympics will make sure competitions are safe if cases continue to be prevalent in participating countries. Dr. Stephen Thomas, the Infectious Disease division chief at the Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse, New York, joins the Japan 2020 livestream Tuesday morning to answer questions live about how the current state of the coronavirus pandemic and efforts toward a vaccine could affect the Games.

Meanwhile, the International Olympic Committee is moving forward with rescheduling Olympics traditions like the torch relay. It will now start March 21, 2021 and finish at the Opening Ceremony July 23.

Preparing for a first Olympics

Surfing is still set to make its debut this Olympics. In an interview with KSEE, world-renowned surfer Kelly Slater said during training, he and others have been able to train safely.

“We’re in the ocean. We’re pretty socially distanced,” said Slater during an appearance at his $30 million, man-made California surf ranch in August. “I was in Australia for three months and the whole time I was there you were able to surf the whole time and COVID-19 was super under control. So I don’t think surfing is the problem, and I think it makes sense that we get back out there.”

Slater lost in the semifinals of the last qualifying event in December and won’t be able to compete, but his ranch has become a useful training ground for others.

KSEE’s Andrew Marden said surfing is one of five new sports in this Olympics. A total of 20 men and 20 women will compete, and each country can have a maximum of two surfers per gender.

“The U.S. team is impressive,” Marden said. “The girl, Caroline Marks, in my story — 18 years old. She finished last year, again, just 18 years old, as the number two ranked woman in the country and Carissa Moore, who is the number one ranked woman in the world is also an American. She is a four-time world champion from Honolulu. So I think the expectations are pretty high for the U.S.”