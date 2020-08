FILE – In this June 3, 2020, photo, the Olympic rings float in the water at sunset in the Odaiba section in Tokyo. Masa Takaya, the spokesman for the Tokyo Olympics, said Thursday, July 9, 2020, he’s confident the postponed games can be held in 2021 despite a recent poll in Japan in which 77% of respondents said they did not believe the games could be held next year. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, File)

TOKYO (AP) — The Olympic rings have been removed from Tokyo Bay. The rings were floated there this year on a barge.

Organizers and the city of Tokyo say the Olympic symbol is being removed for maintenance and will return. No date was given.

The Tokyo Olympics have been postponed for a year because of the coronavirus pandemic and are rescheduled to open in July 2021.

Organizers have given no specifics about health protocols for competitors and spectators in a pandemic.