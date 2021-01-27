IOC says speculating on Tokyo Olympics is damaging athletes

Olympics

by: GRAHAM DUNBAR Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

People wearing face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus walk on the Odaiba waterfront as Olympic rings is seen in the background in Tokyo, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara)

GENEVA (AP) — The IOC president says speculation on canceling the Tokyo Olympics or postponing the games again is damaging for thousands of athletes preparing to take part this year.

Olympic leader Thomas Bach says all the talk breeding uncertainty is “hurting the athletes in their preparations.”

The International Olympic Committee and organizers in Japan have repeatedly insisted there is no Plan B.

The Tokyo Olympics were already postponed by one year during the coronavirus pandemic. Bach says organizers don’t want to” destroy any Olympic dream of any athlete.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

BIG GAME COUNTDOWN THE GAME'S ON
February 07 2021 06:30 pm

THE BIG GAME: Yianni Kourakis and Rosie Langello preview Super Bowl LV | Complete Coverage »

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:
BIG GAME COUNTDOWN THE GAME'S ON
February 07 2021 06:30 pm

Coronavirus: Complete Coverage

More Coronavirus

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 1/21/21: Joe Cammarano and James Bessette

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams