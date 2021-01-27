IOC says speculating on Tokyo Olympics is damaging athletes

People wearing face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus walk on the Odaiba waterfront as Olympic rings is seen in the background in Tokyo, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara)

GENEVA (AP) — The IOC president says speculation on canceling the Tokyo Olympics or postponing the games again is damaging for thousands of athletes preparing to take part this year.

Olympic leader Thomas Bach says all the talk breeding uncertainty is “hurting the athletes in their preparations.”

The International Olympic Committee and organizers in Japan have repeatedly insisted there is no Plan B.

The Tokyo Olympics were already postponed by one year during the coronavirus pandemic. Bach says organizers don’t want to” destroy any Olympic dream of any athlete.”