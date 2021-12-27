Cranston native tapped to lead US Olympic men’s hockey team

MONTREAL, QC – FEBRUARY 27: Head coach of the New York Rangers David Quinn walks across the rink after a victory against the Montreal Canadiens at the Bell Centre on February 27, 2020 in Montreal, Canada. The New York Rangers defeated the Montreal Canadiens 5-2. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Cranston native David Quinn has been selected to serve as the head coach for the men’s ice hockey team during the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Quinn is replacing Pittsburgh Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan, who relinquished his role after the NHL withdrew from Olympic participation last week.

Prior to the NHL’s decision, Quinn was among Sullivan’s Olympic coaching staff. Quinn turned out to be the only member of the original coaching staff that is not currently affiliated with the NHL.

Quinn served as the head coach of the New York Rangers from 2018-2021. Before that, he spent six years working for his alma mater, Boston University, as the head coach of the men’s ice hockey team.

Congrats to David Quinn on being named head coach of the @usahockey Olympic Men’s Hockey Team! #ProudToBU pic.twitter.com/Ob7zf6tRt5 — BU Men's Hockey (@TerrierHockey) December 27, 2021

While this will be Quinn’s first time serving as Team USA’s head coach, this isn’t his first time working with the team. In 2016, he served as an assistant coach at the IIHF Men’s World Championship.

John Vanbiesbrouck has also been selected to take the place of Minnesota Wild head coach Bill Guerin as the team’s general manager.

John Vanbiesbrouck has been named GM of the 2022 U.S. Olympic Men’s Hockey Team. David Quinn has been tabbed as head coach.#WinterOlympics | #TeamUSA 🇺🇸 — USA Hockey (@usahockey) December 27, 2021

“John and David have been involved in our 2022 Olympic process and are well-positioned to transition into their new roles,” Pat Kelleher, executive director of USA Hockey, said. “With the NHL deciding not to participate in the Olympics, we’re fortunate to have the significant experience they bring in helping form and guide our men’s Olympic team.”

Since the NHL has bowed out of the Olympics, Team USA is expected to be made up of Americans playing professionally in Europe and the United States. The team will also likely include collegiate players as well.