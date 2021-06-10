Brisbane set to be named 2032 Olympics host next month

FILE – In this Friday, Aug. 5, 2016, file photo, a couple sit on a dock to look at the sails of the Sydney Opera House that are illuminated with the green and gold colors of the Australian Olympic team, as Australia pushes to host the 2032 Olympics. Brisbane will be offered as the 2032 Olympics host, IOC president Thomas Bach said Thursday June 10, 2021, for International Olympic Committee members to confirm in Tokyo next month. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft, File)

GENEVA (AP) — Brisbane is est to be officially named host of the 2032 Olympics when the IOC meets in Tokyo next month.

IOC president Thomas Bach said after an executive board meeting Thursday that Brisbane can be awarded hosting rights at a July 21 meeting ahead of the Tokyo Olympics.

Brisbane is set to be the first Olympic host selected unopposed under a new system to streamline and speed up bidding campaigns.

The Australian city was put on the fast track to victory in February when the IOC named it as the preferred candidate.

The Brisbane bid was led by IOC vice president John Coates.