Amid virus precautions, Tokyo Olympic flame is lit in Greece

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — The flame for the Tokyo Olympics has been lit at the birthplace of the ancient games in a pared-down ceremony because of the spread of the coronavirus.
A Greek actress playing the part of a pagan priestess used a concave mirror to focus the sun’s rays on a silver torch.
The flame will be delivered to Tokyo organizing officials next week after a seven-day relay through Greece.
Fears of the coronavirus forced Greek officials to ban members of the public from attending the ceremony and severely curtail the number of invited officials and journalists.