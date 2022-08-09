FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) – The Patriots held their final full practice ahead of the preseason on Tuesday and the focus was off of the Giants.
Instead, it was on the Patriots offense and its struggles. The offense had its worst practice of camp on Monday and it all started up front with the offensive line.
“I have all the trust in the world in those guys. Like I said, the communication needs to improve, and we did a good job of that today,” quarterback Mac Jones said on Tuesday.
The frustrations between the offensive and defensive lines boiled over on Tuesday with two altercations. Center David Andrews and defensive tackle Christian Barmore were kicked out of practice for fighting.
“It’s a little late for all of that,” said safety Devin McCourty. “That won’t help us win any football games.”
“I just try to break it up. It’s two guys I have a lot of respect for, and at this point in camp, that’s going to happen. I just want to make sure that I can talk to both those guys and try and stop it. But, at the end of the day, we’re teammates and we all know that. We’re just competing and it’s just tough love,” Jones said.
On the field, there were improvements offensively. The run game and red zone work were points of emphasis.
Belichick said the team will focus on the Giants in meetings and some field work on Wednesday. He would not say which starters would play.
The Game’s on 12!
New England Nation is your source for complete Patriots coverage, getting you ready for every game with exclusive insight and analysis, the latest headlines, and interviews with the players and coaches.
♦ Watch: 6:30 p.m. Friday on FOX Providence
♦ Pregame Show: 7 p.m. Saturday on WPRI 12
♦ Kickoff: 8:15 p.m. on WPRI 12
More Patriots Coverage: New England Nation »