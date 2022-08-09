FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) – The Patriots held their final full practice ahead of the preseason on Tuesday and the focus was off of the Giants.

Bill Belichick: we have a lot of things we need to work on that don’t have anything to do with the Giants. #Patriots pic.twitter.com/FYNvOGO0eH — Taylor Begley (@taylormbegley) August 9, 2022

Instead, it was on the Patriots offense and its struggles. The offense had its worst practice of camp on Monday and it all started up front with the offensive line.

“I have all the trust in the world in those guys. Like I said, the communication needs to improve, and we did a good job of that today,” quarterback Mac Jones said on Tuesday.

The frustrations between the offensive and defensive lines boiled over on Tuesday with two altercations. Center David Andrews and defensive tackle Christian Barmore were kicked out of practice for fighting.

Second altercation between the offensive and defensive lines this practice. This one between David Andrews and Christian Barmore. #Patriots — Taylor Begley (@taylormbegley) August 9, 2022

“It’s a little late for all of that,” said safety Devin McCourty. “That won’t help us win any football games.”

“I just try to break it up. It’s two guys I have a lot of respect for, and at this point in camp, that’s going to happen. I just want to make sure that I can talk to both those guys and try and stop it. But, at the end of the day, we’re teammates and we all know that. We’re just competing and it’s just tough love,” Jones said.

On the field, there were improvements offensively. The run game and red zone work were points of emphasis.

Belichick said the team will focus on the Giants in meetings and some field work on Wednesday. He would not say which starters would play.

Belichick asked about Mac Jones playing Thursday: we haven’t even had those conversations yet. #Patriots @wpri12 — Taylor Begley (@taylormbegley) August 9, 2022