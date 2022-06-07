RUMFORD (WPRI) — The Northeast Am is back at Wannamoisett Country Club from June 22-25 as some of the best amateur golfers in the world will be putting their games on display right down the road with a lot of great golfers in this year’s pool.

“It’s such a special week, for Rhode Islanders’ that hopefully like golf that want to come out,” said Northeast Am Chairman Ben Tuthill. “We like to think we put on a great show anyone is invited to come out. The depth of this field is by far in a way the best we’ve ever had.”

The tournament tees off on June 22nd.