NORTH SMITHFIELD (WPRI) — The North Smithfield boys basketball team protected home court, defeating Juanita Sanchez 80-59 on Friday night. Aidan Bienvenue and Alvendez Viera-Dones each had 13 points to help the Northmen to a win.
