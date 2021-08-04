North Providence LL prepares for New England Regional

NORTH PROVIDENCE (WPRI) — For the first time in program history, North Providence Little League is the Rhode Island state champion.

Now, the team has its sights on a New England Regional title and a spot in the Little League World Series.

In the above video, 12 Sports reporter Rosie Langello catches up with the team as they prepare to head to Bristol, Conn., this weekend.

North Providence’s first game in the double-elimination regional is Sunday, Aug. 8, at 1 p.m. They will face Essex Town Little League, the state champion from Vermont. The game will be streamed live on ESPN+.

If North Providence wins on Sunday, it would face Manchester Little League (Connecticut’s state champion) at 1 p.m. Monday. If they lose, they’ll play on Tuesday at 1 p.m.