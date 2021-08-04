North Providence LL prepares for New England Regional

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NORTH PROVIDENCE (WPRI) — For the first time in program history, North Providence Little League is the Rhode Island state champion.

Now, the team has its sights on a New England Regional title and a spot in the Little League World Series.

In the above video, 12 Sports reporter Rosie Langello catches up with the team as they prepare to head to Bristol, Conn., this weekend.

North Providence’s first game in the double-elimination regional is Sunday, Aug. 8, at 1 p.m. They will face Essex Town Little League, the state champion from Vermont. The game will be streamed live on ESPN+.

If North Providence wins on Sunday, it would face Manchester Little League (Connecticut’s state champion) at 1 p.m. Monday. If they lose, they’ll play on Tuesday at 1 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind

DYSOM 7/30/2021: Thomas McCarthy

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams
Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community