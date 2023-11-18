CRANSTON (WPRI) — North Providence trailed 12-0 to start the D4 Super Bowl, but made a comeback to win 34-18. Michael Allard took home MVP honors.
This is North Providence’s third D4 title, and first since 2013.
by: Sam Knox
