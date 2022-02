PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – North Kingstown junior Olivia Priest brought home her second-straight all-around state gymnastics title on Sunday.

The all-around competition came down to Priest and Barrington junior Shaye Robinson. Robinson may not have won gold in the all-around, but she did help her team bring home the Division II team title.

The Warwick Co-Op team won the Division I title. La Salle was the runner-up.