PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) – North Kingstown defeated East Greenwich 4-3 to win the Division II boys tennis title. It’s the Skippers first title since 2006.

“Guys rallied around each other, made each other a little better,” said North Kingstown head coach Tim O’Neill. “It wasn’t really just 10 guys, more like 12 or 14 guys as far as how they filled in the gaps for each other and picked each other up.”