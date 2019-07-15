North Kingstown Soccer Association to be first RI team at USA Cup

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — For the first time in the history of the USA Cup Tournament, Rhode Island will have representation.

The girls U-10 soccer team from North Kingstown took off from T.F. Green Airport Monday afternoon, bound for Minnesota.

“It’s awesome,” head coach Tony Ruales said prior to takeoff. “The girls have been involved and working really hard.”

Over the past nine months, the team has spent countless days preparing for what they are calling an ‘opportunity of a lifetime.’

The competition begins on Wednesday night.

“We’ve put a lot into it,” NKSA player Liliana Johnson said. “Every Monday and Thursday we practice and it’s a lot of fun.”

The girls will face stiff competition from 1,152 teams from 20 countries, 22 states, and five Canadian provinces.

Coming off the heels of Team USA’s victory, it’s given these girls plenty of motivation.

“It gives me a lot of hope that I can make it one day, especially going to the Cup,” Johnson added.

Opening ceremonies will be held Tuesday night. Since the NKSA girls team is the first to represent the Ocean State, they will carry out the American Flag.