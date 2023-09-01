NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) – North Kingstown is beginning a new era of football under new head coach Dave Giorgi. The Skippers will look to continue the success they have had under Joe Gilmartin and Fran Dempsey, and try to take it one step further.

The Skippers have won four division championships since 2017, three in Non-State Division I and another in Division II.

“These kids want to be out here. They don’t want practice to end and it makes it special, and again, I think we’re going to be one of those teams to watch out for in the long run,” Giorgi said.

“Obviously, you have the Catholic schools, La Salle and Hendricken, [are] always a big challenge. You want to them them every year and hopefully this is the team that can finally do it,” said senior captain Brayden Rogers.

“We came in with the mentality that we don’t want to be the best public school team in the state, we want to be the best team in the state and win the state championship,” said senior captain Trent Sterner.