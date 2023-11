PROVIDENCE (WPRI) — Four teams won their respective divisions for a state volleyball title on Saturday at Rhode Island College.

In Division 1, North Kingstown repeated as champions, defeating Coventry, 3-0.

In Division 2, East Providence defeated Cumberland, 3-0.

In Division 3, Burrillville defeated Tolman, 3-2.

In Division 4, PCD defeated Shea, 3-2.

For all highlights and reaction, click the video above!