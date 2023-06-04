PROVIDENCE (WPRI) — There was no shortage of scoring on Sunday afternoon in the D2 girls lacrosse final, as North Kingstown defeated Burrillville 17-10 to win their third title in program history. Jordan Parris had five goals for the Skippers.
by: Sam Knox
PROVIDENCE (WPRI) — There was no shortage of scoring on Sunday afternoon in the D2 girls lacrosse final, as North Kingstown defeated Burrillville 17-10 to win their third title in program history. Jordan Parris had five goals for the Skippers.