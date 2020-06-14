Pinpoint Weather 12 on WPRI.com

North Kingstown community mourns loss of legendary Dick Fossa

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Friday Night Blitz Scoreboard // High School Football Schedule & Real-Time Scoreboard

PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – The North Kingstown community is mourning the tragic death of Athletic Director Dick Fossa, who died Saturday afternoon due to heart complications. He was 61 years old.

A humble, passionate leader, Fossa spent more than 20 years in the Narragansett and North Kingstown athletic departments first serving as football coach of the Mariners before taking over as AD and then moving up to lead the Skippers.

Longtime boys basketball coach Aaron Thomas and football coach Joe Gilmartin react to the shocking news and describe the impact Fossa had on them and countless student-athletes.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

12 INFORMA: INFORMACIÓN DE CORONAVIRUS EN ESPAÑOL

More 12 Informa

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour
Live Cams on WPRI.com