North Kingstown community mourns loss of legendary Dick Fossa

PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – The North Kingstown community is mourning the tragic death of Athletic Director Dick Fossa, who died Saturday afternoon due to heart complications. He was 61 years old.

A humble, passionate leader, Fossa spent more than 20 years in the Narragansett and North Kingstown athletic departments first serving as football coach of the Mariners before taking over as AD and then moving up to lead the Skippers.

Longtime boys basketball coach Aaron Thomas and football coach Joe Gilmartin react to the shocking news and describe the impact Fossa had on them and countless student-athletes.