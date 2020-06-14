North Kingstown Athletic Director Dick Fossa dies

PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – On Saturday, North Kingstown Athletic Director Dick Fossa died due to heart complications. Superintendent Phil Auger penned a heartfelt message on the school district’s website.

It is with great sadness that I share with you the passing of North Kingstown High School’s beloved Athletic Director, Dick Fossa. Mr. Fossa died from heart complications earlier today. His passion was high school athletics, and every part of his work was for the benefit of our student athletes. He was all about living according to the ideals of good sportsmanship and the joy of sharing school spirit. Mr. Fossa was also a state leader with the Rhode Island Interscholastic League and was loved and respected statewide for his commitment to the RI middle and high school sports community. Our deepest condolences go out to Mr. Fossa’s family.

After much discussion with the high school administration and many of our coaches who were among his dearest friends, the school department will keep our plans for the Class of 2020 Car Parade tomorrow at 3pm. We believe Mr. Fossa would want it this way. We know that, along with honoring our seniors, we will be honoring Mr. Fossa in our coming together for a huge town-wide celebration of NKHS school spirit.

We will also keep in contact with the NKHS and NKSD community with any more information about services on Mr. Fossa’s behalf.

Fossa was named the Athletic Director for the Skippers in June 2017. He served three school years in that role and was named the RIIL Athletic Director of the Year in 2019.

Prior to his time at North Kingstown, Fossa spent nearly 20 years in Narragansett’s athletic department first as head football coach and later as Athletic Director. He led the Mariner’s to Division IV Super Bowl titles in 1999 and 2003.