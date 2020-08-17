North Attleboro’s Nick Sinacola thriving in baseball

BROCKTON, MA (WPRI) – North Attleboro’s Nick Sinacola is enjoying a successful summer with the Brockton Rox.

The right hander’s sophomore season at Maine was cut short due to COVID-19 so the chance for him to get back on the mound was a blessing.

“I just wanted to be able to play at all and especially with getting shut down–we only played four weeks of the season–at least to have something to play for and now we have a chance to win the whole thing, that is the main goal we are focusing on,” Sinacola said.

Sinacola will be draft eligible next June for the first time since his senior year at North Attleboro. The timing could work in his favor with MLB going to 20 rounds in the draft.

“I just try to go out every day and get better and focus on myself, on my own game and try to hlpe the team anyway I can.”