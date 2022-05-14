PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – No. 8 Brown fell to the defending men’s lacrosse national champion, Virginia, Saturday night in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

It was a packed crowd at Stevenson-Pincince Field with the Bears making their first tournament appearance since 2016. Lars Tiffany, the head coach on the other sideline, led Brown to the Final Four that year.

We’re at capacity here on East Side of Providence. Brown is on the board.



NCAA Tournament time. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/uARJeaGNIA — Morey Hershgordon (@MHershgordon) May 14, 2022

It was a competitive first half that ended with a 7-7 tie into the locker room.

The Cavaliers made a statement in the second half, outscoring Brown 11-3 on their way to a 17-10 victory.