PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – All is good in Friartown – 8-2 in Big East play and hitting their stride ahead of two big games on the road.

“I feel like half the season has been going really good for us, we faced adversity and I feel like we needed to go through that and that’s the reason why we’re having the success we are right now,” said forward Bryce Hopkins.

It will be quite the environment in Philadelphia on Sunday with the NFC Championship being played a stone’s throw from PC’s matchup with Villanova. The focus remains on the task at hand.

“Villanova is coming off a great win. They’ve had nine days to prepare for us, so I’m pretty sure they’re healthy, they’re excited,” said head coach Ed Cooley. “It’s a great opportunity for us to continue to improve and get better. We’re going to have to go down there with a tough mindset to try to escape in a very tough environment.”

Ed Croswell started his college career at La Salle in Philadelphia and is from the area as well. The big man will have a big support system in attendance on Sunday.

“My whole family is going to be there, everybody is going to be there, it’s going to be a special moment for me and I started my career back in Philly,” he said. “Going back home I just can’t wait to see my people and get that win.”