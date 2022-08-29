KINGSTON (WPRI) — URI’s football team is just days away from kickoff. The team counting down the days.

“It’s exciting, we’ve been going at it for a month now,” said linebacker Evan Stewart. “Hitting each other it’s kind of exciting to go against someone else so we’re excited we’ve been working hard and we’re excited to get this thing rolling.”

The Rams are ranked nationally in the FCS, but that could put a target on their back.

“I’ve called it rat poison before and it is rat poison,” said Rams head coach Jim Fleming. “All its done is make sure Stony Brook has a ranked opponent to try to beat on the first week of the season.

The Rams seem to be blocking out the noise on where they’re ranked or how they stack up against other teams. That may be tough to do at home this season as season ticket packages are sold out for the first time in program history.

“I didn’t even know that that’s very exciting,” said wide receiver Ed Lee. “I don’t think we’ve done that in a while, this is my sixth year here, it’s very exciting to know that.”

“It’s fun to have a good fan support, I think it’s really satisfying for me because it shows that football is important and it is important to the University of Rhode Island,” said Fleming. “It’s worthy of any kind of investment we make, to be able to give the student body, the fans, the alumni something special to see on Saturday afternoons.”

The Rams open their season at home against Stony Brook on September 1 at 7 p.m. in Kingston.