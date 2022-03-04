WILMINGTON, Del. (WPRI) – No. 2 Rhode Island suffered an upset to No. 7 St. Joseph’s 51-48 in the Atlantic 10 women’s basketball tournament quarterfinals Friday night.

The Lady Rams’ NCAA tournament hopes are officially crushed with the loss, though their season might not be over. Tammi Reiss and her squad are hoping for a bid to the WNIT tournament.

Rhody trailed by as many as eight points into the fourth quarter. URI struggled shooting just 38.9 percent, 13.3 percent from beyond the arc.

URI is coming off what has been a historic regular season that included a nation-leading 13-game win streak and just two losses to the eventual regular season champion Dayton.