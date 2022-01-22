No. 18 PC sweeps BC in back-to-back on the ice

PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – No. 18 Providence College defeated Boston College 2-1 in a shootout on the ice at Schneider Arena Saturday night.

The Eagles struck first, but Kohen Olischefski evened the score to 1-1 in regulation.

It would stay 1-1 into a shootout. Goalie Jaxson Stauber stopped 3-of-4 in the shootout and had 26 saves in the game. Parker Ford and Nick Poisson scored to give the Friars the edge in the shootout.

This comes on the heels of the Friars 7-0 win over the Eagles just a day earlier in Boston.