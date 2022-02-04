No. 15 Providence not looking past Georgetown

(WPRI) – No. 15 Providence is sitting at the top of the Big East, with just one loss and looking to keep that rolling. Sunday, the Friars play at Georgetown, a team sitting in the complete opposite position. The Hoyas have yet to win a Big East game, sitting at 0-9 in the conference.

Despite the way this matchup looks on paper, head coach Ed Cooley is not taking it lightly.

“They’re playing better,” said Cooley. He called this is a nervous game for him.

“They’re close, real, real close, you know, still making a lot of threes. We gave up 13 against them a couple of weeks ago when we played them. Very good offensive rebounding team and out in transition,” Cooley said. “We’re going to have to be on our A-game physically, mentally and emotionally if we’re going to be fortunate to get a road win. Because let’s face it, I mean, they’re hungry. They’re desperate and, you know, they’re trying to fight for that first Big East win.”