PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – Nate Leaman’s PC men’s hockey squad improved to 2-0 on the young season with a 5-2 victory Thursday night against visiting Clarkson. The Friars are off to a nice start as they hope to reach the NCAA Tournament at season’s end for the first time in three years. The Friars are back in action on Saturday when they travel to Hockey East foe No. 7 Northeastern.