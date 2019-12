FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) -- The New England Patriots' injury report was longer than usual for Wednesday's practice with eight players sidelined with flu-like symptoms.

Safety Patrick Chung, linebackers Dont’a Hightower and Jamie Collins, offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn, tight end Ryan Izzo, offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor and cornerbacks Joejuan Williams and Stephon Gilmore all missed practice due to illness.