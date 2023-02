WARWICK (WPRI) – On Monday night, top-seeded Pilgrim girls basketball squad held off upset-minded, No. 8 seed North Smithfield, 42-37, in a Division III quarterfinal.

Gianna Ramos led the Patriots with 15 points, Amaya Coffie had 11 points and Faith Meade chipped in with nine.

Pilgrim advances to the semifinals on Wednesday night. They will meet No. 4 Exeter-West Greenwich at 5 p.m. The game will be played at Cumberland high school.