EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Nicholas Dunlap came from behind – carding a final round 66 – to win the 61st Northeast Amateur by two shots.

Dunlap – who played in the U.S. Open last weekend at Los Angeles Country Club – said he was not sure he would even make it to this event. He said he’s glad he did.

“Had a couple guys convinced me, you know, heard the golf course is really good, tournament was unbelievable,” he said. “It’s a marvelous place. I love northeast golf. Always have. You’ve got to be creative. And yeah, it’s a special venue.”

Caleb Surratt held a three-shot lead into the final round. He kept his distance on the front nine, but he got into trouble on the 12th hole. A string of three-straight bogeys opened the door for Dunlap. Surratt had just two bogeys on the first three days combined. He finished second at 10-under after a final round 71.

Two-time defending champion Dylan Menante finished tied for ninth at 2-under par after a final round 69.