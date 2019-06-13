Young fan battling illness celebrates Stanley Cup Final

BOSTON, Mass. (WPRI) — A young St. Louis Blues fan currently battling an illness, received the chance of a lifetime, watching the St. Louis Blues win the Stanley Cup Finals 4-1 in Boston Wednesday.
Laila Anderson received the news from her mother that her favorite team was sending her a pair of tickets to Game 7.
Laila’s mother shared video of Laila’s reaction to finding out her doctor approved her to watch the Blues play live at TD Garden Wednesday.
And to Boston she went, cheering on the Blues through Game 7, and even getting an incredible moment with the Blues on the ice, kissing the Stanley Cup.
“I mean I thought it was one hundred percent a joke. I did not think I was going to be here,” Laila said.
Laila underwent a bone marrow transplant in January. She credits her love of hockey and support from the Blues for keeping her motivated.