NHL tracking pucks this season, opening up gambling options

An NHL hockey puck with sensors is shown, Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, in Detroit. The NHL is using real-time tracking technology in pucks and on the back of players’ jerseys, shooting to generate more data for teams, broadcasters, fans and gamblers. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

DETROIT (AP) — The latest generation of NHL pucks allow infrared cameras to constantly connect the vulcanized rubber with a puck and player tracking system.

Players will also have sensors on their jerseys.

The data generated will be used by teams to develop their players.

It will also help with scouting opponents. Passing, puck possession and more can be accurately recorded without the potential subjectivity of a scoring crew in an arena.

The NHL says fans will be able to see some of it. The data will also open the door to different kinds of gambling on NHL games.

