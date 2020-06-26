Live Now
NHL not planning to quarantine players for training camps

NHL

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Boston Bruins’ Matt Grzelcyk (48) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers, Tuesday, March 10, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

(AP) — Eleven NHL players tested positive for the coronavirus during the first two weeks of voluntary workouts.

Veteran forward Jason Spezza expects those results to continue as more tests occur and training camps are set to open July 10. But the league is not considering quarantining players, coaches and staff during those mandatory sessions. Instead, players are being instructed to remain home when not at the rink.

The hope is avoiding public settings as much as possible prevents any outbreaks before games would resume in two “hub” cities in late July when teams will be isolated from the general public.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

