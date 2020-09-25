Deputies respond to home of fan screaming ‘shoot!’ while watching Stanley Cup Finals

NHL

by: WFLA and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man and some of his friends were rooting for the Tampa Bay Lightning a little too loudly Wednesday night, prompting a visit from law enforcement.

Deputies with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office arrived at the home of 26-year-old Devon Garnett after neighbors reported someone screaming “shoot!”

“I wanted [Victor] Hedman to shoot the puck, so I screamed, ‘Shoot! Shoot!'” Garnett said.

Deputies told the friends they had received a call about a potential domestic dispute.

“We were just trying to scream for Steven Stamkos,” Garnett said. “Who would call the cops? Did they not know the Lightning were playing?”

Garnett said for future games, he’ll clarify and say “shoot the puck” to avoid any problems.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

