Cranston native fired by New York Rangers after 3 years as head coach

NEW YORK (WPRI) — In the last step of a major shift in leadership for the New York Rangers, head coach David Quinn was fired Wednesday.

Quinn, 54, finished his third season with the Rangers on Saturday with a 5-4 win over the Boston Bruins at TD Garden.

The Cranston native put together a 96-87-25 record in three seasons at the helm in New York, with two of those seasons shortened by the pandemic.

Quinn was hired by the Rangers in 2018 after five years of coaching at his alma mater, Boston University.

Rangers assistants David Oliver, Greg Brown and Jacques Martin were also let go, while goalie coach Benoit Allaire was retained.