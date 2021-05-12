Cranston native fired by New York Rangers after 3 years as head coach

NHL

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Cranston_s_David_Quinn_introduced_as_New_0_20180525030038

NEW YORK (WPRI) — In the last step of a major shift in leadership for the New York Rangers, head coach David Quinn was fired Wednesday.

Quinn, 54, finished his third season with the Rangers on Saturday with a 5-4 win over the Boston Bruins at TD Garden.

The Cranston native put together a 96-87-25 record in three seasons at the helm in New York, with two of those seasons shortened by the pandemic.

Quinn was hired by the Rangers in 2018 after five years of coaching at his alma mater, Boston University.

Rangers assistants David Oliver, Greg Brown and Jacques Martin were also let go, while goalie coach Benoit Allaire was retained.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 5/7/2021: Lt. Governor Sabina Matos

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community