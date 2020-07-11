NHL announces dates for Return to Play Plan

The NHL has announced the following dates for the league’s Return to Play Plan. The schedule is tailored to what it will look like for the Boston Bruins.
Monday, July 13 – Boston Bruins Training Camp opens at Warrior Ice Arena
Sunday, July 26 – Boston Bruins travel to Toronto, ON
Tuesday, July 28 to Thursday, July 30 – Exhibition Games
Sunday, August 2 – Round Robin Game vs. Philadelphia Flyers
Wednesday, August 5 – Round Robin Game vs. Tampa Bay Lightning
Saturday, August 8 – Round Robin Game vs. Washington Capitals
Tuesday, August 11 – First Round of Stanley Cup Playoffs begins
Tuesday, August 25 – Second Round of Stanley Cup Playoffs begins
Tuesday, September 8 – Conference Finals begin
Tuesday, September 22 – Stanley Cup Final begins
Friday, October 9 and Saturday, October 10 – 2020 NHL Draft