NHL announces dates for Return to Play Plan

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:
r m

FILE – In this Feb. 15, 2020, file photo, fans pose below the NHL league logo at a display outside Falcon Stadium before an NHL Stadium Series outdoor hockey game between the Los Angeles Kings and Colorado Avalanche, at Air Force Academy, Colo. The uncertainty raised by coronavirus pandemic leads to experts providing a bleak short-term assessment on the NHL’s financial bottom line, with some projecting revenues being cut by almost half. What’s unclear is how large the impact might be until it can be determined when fans can resume attending games and if the league is able to complete this season. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

The NHL has announced the following dates for the league’s Return to Play Plan. The schedule is tailored to what it will look like for the Boston Bruins.

Monday, July 13 – Boston Bruins Training Camp opens at Warrior Ice Arena

Sunday, July 26 – Boston Bruins travel to Toronto, ON

Tuesday, July 28 to Thursday, July 30 – Exhibition Games

Sunday, August 2 – Round Robin Game vs. Philadelphia Flyers

Wednesday, August 5 – Round Robin Game vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

Saturday, August 8 – Round Robin Game vs. Washington Capitals

Tuesday, August 11 – First Round of Stanley Cup Playoffs begins

Tuesday, August 25 – Second Round of Stanley Cup Playoffs begins

Tuesday, September 8 – Conference Finals begin

Tuesday, September 22 – Stanley Cup Final begins

Friday, October 9 and Saturday, October 10 – 2020 NHL Draft

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com
Live Cams on WPRI.com