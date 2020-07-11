NHL announces dates for Return to Play Plan

NEWPORT (WPRI) - College baseball players hadn't played in competitive live games since early March when the coronavirus pandemic shutdown the sports world. But on Friday, that all changed. The newly-formed Newport Collegiate Baseball League (NCBL) had Opening Day at Cardines Field, featuring all four teams in the league.

The majority of players are from Southern New England. Many play at Division I schools, but the league showcases plenty of top-end Division II and Division III talent. All the players and coaches stressed their gratitude for Commissioner Mike Falcone for doing all the work behind the scenes in order to make playing this summer possible.