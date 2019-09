NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island has a long and storied sailing tradition. The America’s Cup called Newport home in the 1970s and 1980s and the Volvo Ocean Race has had two Rhode Island skippers in its last four races: Ken Read and Charlie Enright.

In the above video, Eyewitness Sports reporter J.P. Smollins introduces you to an alum of those races making his mark on a new stage.