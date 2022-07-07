NEWPORT (WPRI) — The preparations are underway.

“We get to Providence top notch customer service to our fan base and every day they get to see something different,” said Tournament Director Brewer Rowe.

As some of the best tennis players from around the world and fans from all over, descend to Newport.

We have 21,000 people coming over the next 10 days,” said Rowe. “Its going to be magical playing here on the grass in Newport.”

Infosys is the new title sponsor, the information tech company is one of the added resources to the campus.

“The fan experience is going to be a grand experience, fan activation, food sponsors its going to be a great way to start off the event,” said Rowe.

This is one of the deepest and one of the most talented fields the committee has seen, and is highlighted by two-time Wimbledon champ and former number one player, Andy Murray.

“It is a huge coo for Andy to participate in Newport,” said Rowe. “He is one of the big four in the golden era of tennis.”

As always, the latest Hall of Fame class will be inducted. This year, it’s Lleyton Hewitt, an honor fitting for his career.

“One of our past champions, its the highest honor in our sport,” said Rowe. “We couldn’t be happier to have Lleyton and his family back at the end of the week.”