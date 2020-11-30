New England Revolution reach MLS Eastern finals

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Gustavo Bou scored his second goal of the game in the 86th minute to help the New England Revolution beat 10-man Orlando City 3-1 on Sunday in the Eastern Conference semifinals.
Eighth-seeded New England will play at Columbus next Sunday for a spot in the MLS Cup final.
The Crew advanced Sunday night with a 2-0 overtime victory over visiting Nashville.
Orlando City had a chance to tie it at 2 in the 74th minute, but Matt Turner stopped Nani on a penalty kick.
Twelve minutes later, Bou made it 3-1.