New England Revolution reach MLS Eastern finals

New England Revolution forward Gustavo Bou (7) scores a goal past Orlando City goalkeeper Brian Rowe, bottom, during the first half of an MLS playoff soccer match, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Matt Stamey)

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Gustavo Bou scored his second goal of the game in the 86th minute to help the New England Revolution beat 10-man Orlando City 3-1 on Sunday in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Eighth-seeded New England will play at Columbus next Sunday for a spot in the MLS Cup final.

The Crew advanced Sunday night with a 2-0 overtime victory over visiting Nashville.

Orlando City had a chance to tie it at 2 in the 74th minute, but Matt Turner stopped Nani on a penalty kick.

Twelve minutes later, Bou made it 3-1.