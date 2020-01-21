1  of  2
New England Revolution begin preparations for 2020 season

FOXBORO, MA (WPRI) – The New England Revolution are in their first week of training for the 2020 season and optimism is high. And why not, after a playoff run a year ago, Bruce Arena getting a full season to work with his players, and the excitement of a brand new training facility

