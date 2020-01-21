New England Revolution begin preparations for 2020 season

FOXBORO, MA (WPRI) – The New England Revolution are in their first week of training for the 2020 season and optimism is high. And why not, after a playoff run a year ago, Bruce Arena getting a full season to work with his players, and the excitement of a brand new training facility
Veteran sports anchor Jack Doles hosts our weekly digital show Big Game Bound Thursdays at 1 p.m. ET. Each week, we spotlight the biggest storylines and games across the NFL utilizing our embedded reporters covering teams across the country. As always, we're keeping an eye on who might be headed to the Big Game in Miami!
Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds