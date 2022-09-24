FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — The New England Patriots will be inducting former nose tackle Vince Wilfork into their Hall of Fame later today.

The 2x Super Bowl Champion and fan favorite retired in 2017, after 11 years with the Pats, and his final two seasons with the Texans.

The ceremony will be held at 4 p.m. at Gillette Stadium. The event is free and open to the public.

Wilfork was a first-round draft pick in 2004. The defensive lineman recorded 351 tackles and 16 sacks during his time in New England.